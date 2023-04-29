Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,881,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,263,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,192 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,049,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,356,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,946 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,714,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,599,980,000 after acquiring an additional 581,532 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,294,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $810,526,000 after acquiring an additional 221,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,989,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,004,000 after acquiring an additional 71,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Stephens lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.24.

Truist Financial Price Performance

TFC stock opened at $32.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $53.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

