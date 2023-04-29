Westpac Banking Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150,394 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.19% of Outfront Media worth $5,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 11.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 212,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 21,136 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 9.2% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 145,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 6.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 105,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 6,511 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OUT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Outfront Media from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Outfront Media in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

NYSE OUT opened at $16.66 on Friday. Outfront Media Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day moving average of $17.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.30). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is currently 148.15%.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

