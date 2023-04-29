Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 799 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $5,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Moody’s by 137.1% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,308,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,094,000 after purchasing an additional 756,663 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Moody’s by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,148,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,385,000 after purchasing an additional 249,312 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 243.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,891,000 after purchasing an additional 224,279 shares in the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth $55,430,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth $37,495,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s stock opened at $313.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.16 and a 1 year high of $335.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $297.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.55.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.80.

In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Moody’s news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $2,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,443,405. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $146,580.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,117. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

