Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,149 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in CDW were worth $5,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 1,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the third quarter worth $62,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDW. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.13.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $955,790.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,927.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $169.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.25. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $147.91 and a 12 month high of $215.00.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 103.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

