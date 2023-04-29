Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 18,530 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,626 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,530 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 238.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BK. Bank of America began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.61.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

BK stock opened at $42.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.78.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.84%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

