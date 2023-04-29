Westpac Banking Corp Has $6.01 Million Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,884 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,926 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $6,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 927.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in ANSYS by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total value of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total value of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,322,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,262 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,182 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $313.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.23 and a twelve month high of $333.89. The company has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.15.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANSS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on ANSYS from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.92.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

