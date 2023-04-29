Westpac Banking Corp Has $6.34 Million Stake in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,167 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in H World Group were worth $6,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HTHT. UBS Group AG raised its position in H World Group by 179.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 900,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,204,000 after purchasing an additional 578,582 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Arete Ltd. raised its position in H World Group by 448.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ocean Arete Ltd. now owns 520,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,454,000 after purchasing an additional 425,600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in H World Group by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,092,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,628,000 after purchasing an additional 405,759 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in H World Group by 1,002.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 334,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,371,000 after purchasing an additional 303,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in H World Group by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 735,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,263,000 after purchasing an additional 251,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HTHT shares. HSBC raised their target price on H World Group from $45.10 to $57.20 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised H World Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised H World Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised H World Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on H World Group from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.60.

H World Group Price Performance

Shares of H World Group stock opened at $46.90 on Friday. H World Group Limited has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $53.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. H World Group had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.11 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that H World Group Limited will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About H World Group

H World Group Ltd. is engaged in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

