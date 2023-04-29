Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,118 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $6,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $247,482,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $153,953,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 190.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,713,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,347,000 after buying an additional 1,122,831 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 19.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,669,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,269,000 after buying an additional 1,089,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $63,435,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.21.

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE JCI opened at $59.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.48. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.26%.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

