General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,798 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,816 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $6,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in General Motors by 3.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,871 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management grew its holdings in General Motors by 3.1% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Herbst Group LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 64,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

General Motors Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $33.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.11. The company has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.34.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

