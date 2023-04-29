Westpac Banking Corp Sells 100,575 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116,741 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 100,575 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $6,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Optas LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 40,709 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,222 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Tevis Investment Management raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 8,846 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

CTSH stock opened at $59.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $84.41. The stock has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.61.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 26.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.80.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.