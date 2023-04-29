Westpac Banking Corp Has $6.81 Million Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,015 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $6,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 193,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 83,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 43,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.64.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

NASDAQ:HST opened at $16.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.29. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.58.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

