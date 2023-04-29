Westpac Banking Corp Buys 3,841 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $6,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,003.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

NYSE:IFF opened at $96.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.69. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.53 and a 1 year high of $135.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.99.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IFF. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $119.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.73.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.