Westpac Banking Corp Has $6.90 Million Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,254 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,074 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Workday were worth $6,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,813,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,950,413,000 after purchasing an additional 128,192 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Workday by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,386,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,236,041,000 after buying an additional 70,328 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in Workday by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,011,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $671,163,000 after buying an additional 413,759 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Workday by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,427,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $820,810,000 after buying an additional 201,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in Workday by 134.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,172,411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $482,904,000 after buying an additional 1,820,074 shares in the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total transaction of $50,923.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,849,294.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $916,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $916,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total transaction of $50,923.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,849,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,469 shares of company stock worth $8,469,440 in the last 90 days. 21.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Price Performance

Workday stock opened at $186.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $217.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.88.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on WDAY. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.30.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.