Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,350 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $15,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Valero Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 13.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Valero Energy by 29.9% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 276,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,579,000 after acquiring an additional 63,800 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Valero Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 14,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Valero Energy by 39.5% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO opened at $114.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $96.93 and a one year high of $150.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 57.11%. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 25.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on VLO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Tudor Pickering cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.64.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

See Also

