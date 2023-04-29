Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 6,012 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,012 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $15,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 8.7% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 301,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,074,000 after buying an additional 8,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $92.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.12. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.30 and a 52-week high of $105.60. The firm has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $366,484.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,451.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $80,435.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,047.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $366,484.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,451.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,894 shares of company stock valued at $6,090,385 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

See Also

