Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires 95 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners raised its position in Global Payments by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,943,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,064,000 after purchasing an additional 89,927 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Global Payments by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,055,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,185,000 after purchasing an additional 157,380 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Global Payments by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,204,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $346,296,000 after purchasing an additional 198,834 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,676,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Global Payments by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,531,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,475,000 after purchasing an additional 71,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Global Payments Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Global Payments from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Global Payments from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on Global Payments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Global Payments in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.92.

GPN stock opened at $112.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 256.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.27 and a 12-month high of $143.69.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 227.28%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

