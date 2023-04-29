Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $2.34 Million Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 104.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,398,000 after acquiring an additional 764,385 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,178.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 165,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,224,000 after acquiring an additional 152,154 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,512,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 40.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 380,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,589,000 after acquiring an additional 108,985 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after acquiring an additional 106,641 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.88.

Insider Activity

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total transaction of $269,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,729.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total transaction of $29,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,037.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total transaction of $269,745.15. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,729.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,032 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $283.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $284.17 and a 200-day moving average of $270.69. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $309.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Featured Articles

