Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New $2.06 Million Investment in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 126,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,058,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 770.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $17.11 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $17.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.71. The company has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 8.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PG&E in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on PG&E in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $1,058,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,325 shares in the company, valued at $20,144,187.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG&E Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Featured Stories

