Kentucky Retirement Systems Raises Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Welltower were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WELL. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 287.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 10,018 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,030,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,290,000 after buying an additional 165,728 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 3,979.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WELL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.82.

Welltower Stock Performance

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $79.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.57, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.05. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $94.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.89 and its 200 day moving average is $69.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 762.52%.

About Welltower

(Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Recommended Stories

