Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,365,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,456,576 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,632,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474,453 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,704,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,513 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,165,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,119,000 after acquiring an additional 324,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,659,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,506,000 after acquiring an additional 446,580 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $303,454.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,190.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Baker Hughes Stock Up 1.4 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BKR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $29.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of -265.82 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $38.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.24.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.