Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $2.32 Million Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 312.5% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PPG. Barclays lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $142.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a report on Sunday, January 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.74.

In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $140.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.06 and a twelve month high of $145.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.20.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 7.18%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

