Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 8,444 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 181,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,444 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Centene were worth $14,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 29.5% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centene in the third quarter valued at about $2,881,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 39.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Centene in the third quarter valued at about $749,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 480,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,425,000 after buying an additional 16,844 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. StockNews.com raised Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Centene from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

NYSE:CNC opened at $68.93 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $61.71 and a 52 week high of $98.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.82 and its 200-day moving average is $75.15. The firm has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.12). Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $38.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at $566,547.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,547.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James E. Murray bought 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,984,926. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 46,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,091,605 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

