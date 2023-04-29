Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Stock Position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 175,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,711 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $15,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QDEL. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 30.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 27.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 113.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 58.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 905.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QDEL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.83.

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

QDEL opened at $89.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.29. QuidelOrtho Co. has a twelve month low of $66.88 and a twelve month high of $108.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $866.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.50 million. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 20.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuidelOrtho Profile

(Get Rating)

QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

