Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys 109 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,861 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $96,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at $296,461.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $96,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at $296,461.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $43,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,122 shares of company stock valued at $202,544 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

DHI opened at $109.82 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $110.37. The stock has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.28 and a 200-day moving average of $90.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush downgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.77.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

