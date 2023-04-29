Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires 178 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,709 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,222 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 8,846 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $59.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $84.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.61. The company has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.80.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

