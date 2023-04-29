17,812 Shares in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $75.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.60. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $55.56 and a 12-month high of $80.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRGP. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.45.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

