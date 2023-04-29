Kentucky Retirement Systems Grows Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 100.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,892 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Copart were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 124.4% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Copart by 1,446.9% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Copart by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 72,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 36,367 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Copart in the third quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Copart by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 251,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,291,000 after acquiring an additional 125,802 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $79.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.02. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.10 and a 12-month high of $79.10. The firm has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.36 million. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CPRT shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim increased their target price on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

