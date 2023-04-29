Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires 149 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Summit Insights raised ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. William Blair downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.84.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

ON stock opened at $71.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.78. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $87.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.03.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at ON Semiconductor

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $385,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,361,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,782,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,400 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

