Kentucky Retirement Systems Increases Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 301.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,269 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 488.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 176.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TECH shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Bio-Techne from $111.50 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.36.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $79.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 49.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $99.58.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $271.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.98 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 15.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.88%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

