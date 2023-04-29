Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $77,000 in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MasterBrand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,886,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MasterBrand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,084,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in MasterBrand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,915,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in MasterBrand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,837,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in MasterBrand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,600,000.
MasterBrand Price Performance
NYSE:MBC opened at $8.07 on Friday. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
About MasterBrand
MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinets for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company is based in Jasper, Indiana.
