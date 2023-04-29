Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $15.06 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Biogen in a report issued on Tuesday, April 25th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $15.06 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $15.12. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $15.49 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q2 2024 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.62 EPS.

Biogen Stock Performance

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $344.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.81.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $304.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Biogen has a 52 week low of $187.16 and a 52 week high of $311.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $276.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

