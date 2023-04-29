Desjardins Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) – Research analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a report released on Tuesday, April 25th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $5.77 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.74. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.78 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2024 earnings at $6.37 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Argus dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. CIBC dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.50.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $119.27 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.79 and a 1-year high of $129.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $79.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.5835 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.98%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $727,713,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 180.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,977,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $709,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846,281 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $164,830,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,772,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,104 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

