Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $2,270.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $1,960.00 to $2,270.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,664.00 to $1,743.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,021.37.

CMG stock opened at $2,067.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,651.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,563.09. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $2,071.00. The company has a market capitalization of $57.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.32.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.70 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 41.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total value of $9,281,477.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $38,448,306.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total value of $1,523,533.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,892,977.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total transaction of $9,281,477.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,724 shares of company stock valued at $21,674,555. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,620,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,938,320,000 after purchasing an additional 114,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,966,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,955,068,000 after acquiring an additional 23,107 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,590,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $769,954,000 after acquiring an additional 14,505 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 542,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $815,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

