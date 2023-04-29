Morgan Stanley Raises Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,910.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $1,743.00 to $1,910.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,960.00 to $2,270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,713.00 to $1,657.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,140.00 to $2,240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,021.37.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,067.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,651.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,563.09. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $1,196.28 and a 1-year high of $2,071.00. The stock has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Activity

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 41.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total value of $9,281,477.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,306.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total transaction of $9,281,477.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,306.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total transaction of $1,523,533.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,892,977.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,724 shares of company stock valued at $21,674,555. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.