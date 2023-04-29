Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $2,200.00 at Wedbush

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush from $2,080.00 to $2,200.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q2 2023 earnings at $12.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $10.93 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $9.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $43.03 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $11.81 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $14.77 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $13.70 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $11.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $52.05 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,885.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,970.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,021.37.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 1.5 %

CMG opened at $2,067.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,651.54 and a 200 day moving average of $1,563.09. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $2,071.00. The firm has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 41.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,999.90, for a total value of $3,735,813.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,691,665.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total value of $1,523,533.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,892,977.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,999.90, for a total transaction of $3,735,813.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,691,665.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,724 shares of company stock worth $21,674,555 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.