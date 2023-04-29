Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $430,000 Stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 204,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,743,000 after buying an additional 30,760 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 47,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares during the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Northwest Natural Price Performance

Northwest Natural stock opened at $46.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.79. Northwest Natural Holding has a one year low of $42.37 and a one year high of $55.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.59.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $375.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on NWN shares. TheStreet raised Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Northwest Natural in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Friday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

About Northwest Natural

(Get Rating)

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.