Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,257,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $489,435,000 after acquiring an additional 99,453 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,100,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $78,776,000 after purchasing an additional 34,834 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 320.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $84,614,000 after purchasing an additional 824,296 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 7.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 748,067 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,513,000 after buying an additional 51,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 637,528 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,535,000 after buying an additional 25,742 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $201,847.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,715,685.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $2,569,822.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,331,377.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $201,847.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,374 shares in the company, valued at $4,715,685.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,313 shares of company stock valued at $15,046,595. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Up 0.4 %

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $83.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.55 and a 12 month high of $88.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.43.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.31. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $334.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.12 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 58.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on DLB. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

