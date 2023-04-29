Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,500 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 149.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 17.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 122.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $14.62 on Friday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $19.51. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.73 and a quick ratio of 6.46.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 28.30% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $138.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.96 million. Equities analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEO. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Benchmark raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.70.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

