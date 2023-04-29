Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 86,812 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) by 71.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 86,812 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 18.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the first quarter worth about $68,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 37.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 162,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 44,348 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 974,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 11,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 296,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 36,555 shares in the last quarter.

Two Harbors Investment Stock Performance

Shares of TWO stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $21.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.75.

Two Harbors Investment Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.23%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is currently 148.15%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $17.25 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $18.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Maxim Group raised Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Two Harbors Investment

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $37,011.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,437.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $71,234.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,781.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $37,011.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,437.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,492 shares of company stock worth $528,144. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Two Harbors Investment Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

