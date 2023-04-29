Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $499,000 Holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) by 119.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,020 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,618,000 after purchasing an additional 74,474 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 12,895 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 197,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $135.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $17.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.06%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics properties. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

