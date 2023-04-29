Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 33,770 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 175.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,770 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in B&G Foods in the third quarter valued at about $194,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in B&G Foods in the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 4.1% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 45,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 16.1% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on B&G Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised B&G Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

B&G Foods Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE BGS opened at $16.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.93 and a beta of 0.45.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $623.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -506.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Bruce C. Wacha sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $185,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $688,531.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

B&G Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

