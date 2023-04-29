Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $508,000 Stock Holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAR. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,285,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the third quarter worth approximately $9,274,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 187,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,873,000 after acquiring an additional 32,334 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 160.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth $594,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.30, for a total value of $200,728.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,116.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.30, for a total value of $200,728.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,116.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.58, for a total transaction of $1,770,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,075,573.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $176.67 on Friday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a one year low of $131.83 and a one year high of $307.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.32.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $10.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.85 by $3.61. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 395.49% and a net margin of 23.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 29.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CAR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Avis Budget Group from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avis Budget Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.14.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment includes the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

