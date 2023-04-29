CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 250.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 365.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

CNO opened at $22.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.56 and a 12-month high of $26.35.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $973.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.10 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.62%.

In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 17,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $433,187.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,046,121.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 17,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $433,187.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,046,121.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 4,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $109,013.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,471 shares in the company, valued at $6,806,090.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,239 shares of company stock valued at $709,793 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CNO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

