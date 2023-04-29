NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,871 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NRG. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $34.17 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.88.

NRG Energy Cuts Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. NRG Energy had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. Analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.377 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 29.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on NRG. TheStreet lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

NRG Energy Company Profile



NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

