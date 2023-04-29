Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) by 77.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Orchid Island Capital were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 1,436.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,606 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 277.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 24,517 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $9,548,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 292.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 42,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 49.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORC opened at $10.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.86. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The firm has a market cap of $418.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.94%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -26.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

