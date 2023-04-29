Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,024 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,921,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Nordstrom by 240.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Nordstrom by 914.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 814,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,618,000 after acquiring an additional 914,000 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nordstrom by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,162,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,178,000 after acquiring an additional 898,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Nordstrom by 4,862.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 882,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,862,000 after acquiring an additional 864,658 shares in the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JWN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.61.

Nordstrom Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:JWN opened at $15.46 on Friday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $27.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.20 and a 200 day moving average of $18.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.21.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 42.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

About Nordstrom

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Further Reading

