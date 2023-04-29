Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 12,975.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 47.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently commented on NVCR shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on NovoCure from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NovoCure from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $99.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.33.
NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $65.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 7.00 and a quick ratio of 6.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.57. NovoCure Limited has a 1 year low of $56.06 and a 1 year high of $120.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.89 and a beta of 0.80.
NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.04). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 20.98% and a negative net margin of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $128.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.
NovoCure Company Profile
NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.
