Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $635,000 Position in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Embecta were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Embecta in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Union Heritage Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embecta in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embecta during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embecta during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Embecta during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Embecta alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Embecta from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Embecta Price Performance

NASDAQ EMBC opened at $27.75 on Friday. Embecta Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $36.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.59 and its 200 day moving average is $29.30.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.77 million. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 14.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that Embecta Corp. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Embecta Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David F. Melcher bought 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.51 per share, with a total value of $100,781.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,465 shares in the company, valued at $697,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Embecta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Embecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.