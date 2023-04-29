Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,697 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Equitable by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,021,000 after purchasing an additional 118,874 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Equitable by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Equitable by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equitable by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on EQH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Equitable from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James began coverage on Equitable in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Equitable from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Equitable from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Equitable from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.22.

Insider Transactions at Equitable

Equitable Stock Up 1.5 %

In other news, CFO Robin M. Raju acquired 2,096 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.78 per share, with a total value of $49,842.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $205,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,833.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robin M. Raju bought 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.78 per share, with a total value of $49,842.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,254.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Equitable stock opened at $25.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.04. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.40. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.58 and a 52-week high of $33.24.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.26%.

Equitable Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

Further Reading

