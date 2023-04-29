ProShare Advisors LLC Has $509,000 Stock Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HELE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 146.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 19.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HELE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Helen of Troy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helen of Troy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.60.

Helen of Troy Trading Up 2.7 %

Helen of Troy Profile

NASDAQ HELE opened at $100.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.62. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52 week low of $81.14 and a 52 week high of $219.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

(Get Rating)

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Home and Outdoor, Health and Wellness, and Beauty. The Home and Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.